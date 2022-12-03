I have no apology for praising Buhari over release of 13% derivation fund – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday he would not apologise to anybody for praising President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the release of funds owed to states in the Niger Delta since 1999.

Wike, who spoke at the 2022 Rivers State honours and awards ceremony in Port Harcourt, noted that the funds helped him to execute projects for the people of the state.

The presidency on Friday revealed that nine oil-producing states – Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers – received N625.43 billion as 13 percent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the federation account between 2021 and 2022.

The governor had last month commended the president for releasing the funds to the nine oil-producing states.

At Saturday’s event, Wike noted that though Buhari had not performed well in many areas, he would not fail to appreciate him in the area he had done well.

He added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to release the money during its time in power from 1999 to 2015.



The governor said: “Instead of human beings saying they appreciate you, they become envious of why you were appreciated. Because I said Buhari thank you, I’m having a problem today.“I’m not a fan of Buhari. I told the honourable attorney-general but when a man has done well say he has done well in that area. On the other area, he has not done well, you equally say so.

“I have no apology to anybody. Today, Wike did this and that project. Look if Buhari did not release the money from 1999 which my party did not even release I won’t have done what I did.

“I don’t give a damn to anybody. I don’t care. I got the money. I’m not a fan of Buhari. He has not done well in so many areas but with this payment of money, he did well.

“My friends and party members may not be happy. Make una no vex oo. This one, Buhari did well. He gave me money and I used it to do something for people in Rivers State. The other ones will talk about their own later.”

