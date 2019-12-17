I want to give love a chance again in 2020 —Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, said on Tuesday she wants to start another relationship in 2020.

She, however, hopes it works out for her this time.

The actress stated this on her Instagram page, where she prayed that her next relationship would be the one she had always prayed for.

Ibrahim said: “May my next relationship be I remember praying for this.

“#atoasttolifebook #atoasttolife 2020 I’m ready to give love a chance again.

“I have grown wiser, smarter, emotionally ready. I’m aware of my tolerance level, won’t settle for less than I deserve.

“I know my worth and definitely understand how to add tax to my worth going forward.

“Let’s give love a chance.

Ibrahim had once exchanged words with a Ghanaian TV presenter, one Akuko Perming, over comments she made about her failed marriage with ex-hubby, Kwadwo Safo.

The actress recently shared with fans her experiences while growing up, from being a refugee to becoming one of the most sought after actresses in Africa.

She published her first book: “A Toast To Life” where she wrote about the different phases of her life.

She started from growing up as a refugee in different African countries, getting molested and raped at some point to become one of the most sought after actresses in Africa.

The book gave a first-hand feeling of the former beauty queen’s rags to riches story.

Ibrahim revealed that her marriage to Safo was a mistake, which should not have happened while pointing out that her ex-husband’s family was never in support of her marriage.

The actress married Safo in 2010 after she got pregnant for him in the course of their friendship.

However, they were granted a divorce in June 2014, after he reportedly cheated on her.

