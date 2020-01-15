I was not involved in Ihedioha’s sack – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday distanced himself from the removal of Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday.

Osinbajo said he did not discuss any matter relating to the governorship appeal with Ihedioha before the Supreme Court sacked him as the governor of the state.

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a tweet on his Twitter handle – @akandeoj.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, had on Tuesday unanimously declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Imo State.

Akande said Osinbajo was never involved in any discussion on the court case, adding that his principal knows the implication of involving himself in election matter currently before the court.

He said: “I have seen reports suggesting that VP Osinbajo had a discussion with former Governor Ihedioha about the Imo governorship case in the Supreme Court when he visited Imo last week. This is false and mischievous. The VP went to Imo for a private event and no such discussions took place.

“Besides, it is completely out of character for the VP to discuss ongoing court cases with interested parties, with insinuations of illegal and unethical conspiracies. Please ignore such fake reports wherever you may find it. Outright fabrication!”

