I wouldn’t mind continuation of APC crisis if…. —Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has declared that he would not mind the continuation of the ongoing crisis rocking the party if it would amount to electoral victories for the party in future elections.

Speaking on Friday while hosting Kano State chapter of the party led by the state Governor, Umar Ganduje in Abuja, Oshiomhole said that the crisis within the party has not stopped its victories in some elections recently conducted.

Oshiomhole said; “On my part, the victories we recorded especially in this rerun election is very timely.

“When I pick up newspapers and see where they are writing that APC is in crisis, and by the time you turn to the next page they will announce that APC has won this or that elections.

“I was like if crisis is what it takes to win elections, maybe we will continue to be in crisis,” he added.

Oshiomhole’s comments come a day after the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki vowed to deal with Oshiomhole for his alleged stubbornness.

The governor had since banned all rallies in the state, an order Oshiomhole was said to have been violating.

APC is currently experiencing an internal crisis, a situation that led to Governor Obaseki threatening to expel Oshiomhole from the state arm of the party.

