Ibrahimovic rejoins AC Milan, eager to ‘change course of season’ for club

Former Sweden and Manchester United forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined his old club, AC Milan and has vowed to make an impact.

The controversial striker, who last played for LA Galaxy in the United States, was signed by the Serie A club on a six-month deal, with the option for another season.

AC Milan wrote that Ibrahimovic “will be in Milan on 2 January, 2020 to take his medical” and join his team-mates.

The club are without a major trophy since their 18th Italian title in 2011, and are currently sitting 11th in Serie A, with 21 points from 17 games.

“I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,” Ibrahimovic said.

“I’ll fight together with my team-mates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen,” he added.

38-year-old Ibrahimovic was at Milan from 2010 to 2012, scoring 42 goals in 61 league games for the club.

