Sterling double not enough as Wolves beat Man City in 5-goal thriller

Raheem Sterling scored a brace for Manchester City but Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to beat the champions 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash on Friday.

City were reduced to ten men in the 12th minute when goalkeper Ederson was shown a red card, but Sterling opened the scoring in the 25th minute.

The England forward doubled the visitors’ lead five minutes into the second half and had City cruising.

But the hosts pulled one back with Adama Traore’s 55th-minute finish to begin what would later end up as one of their greatest comebacks.

The hosts continued to dominate and finally levelled through Raul Jimenez before Matt Doherty fired in a winner.

In the reverse fixture at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City lost to Wolves 2-0. Hence Friday’s victory for Wolves completes a memorable Premier League double over the champions.

City remain 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

