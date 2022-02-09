Sports
Ighalo caged as Lukaku fires Chelsea past Al-Hilal into Club W’Cup final
Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo was in action for Al-Hilal in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.
Ighalo, who recently joined the Asian champion following a move from rivals Al-Shabaab in Saudi Arabia, was silent throughout the game.
It was Romelu Lukaku who netted the only goal of the game to see Chelsea reach the Club World Cup final.
Read Also: Ighalo leaves Al-Shabaab, joins rival Saudi club Al-Hilal
The Blues will now look to lift the only trophy that has evaded them across Roman Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of the club.
Boss Thomas Tuchel missed the game as he was isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Premier League side will now meet Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...