Ighalo caged as Lukaku fires Chelsea past Al-Hilal into Club W’Cup final

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo was in action for Al-Hilal in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Ighalo, who recently joined the Asian champion following a move from rivals Al-Shabaab in Saudi Arabia, was silent throughout the game.

It was Romelu Lukaku who netted the only goal of the game to see Chelsea reach the Club World Cup final.

Read Also: Ighalo leaves Al-Shabaab, joins rival Saudi club Al-Hilal

The Blues will now look to lift the only trophy that has evaded them across Roman Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of the club.

Boss Thomas Tuchel missed the game as he was isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Premier League side will now meet Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

