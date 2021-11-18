IGP denies plans to eject female officers with civilian husbands from barracks

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has clarified that there is no plan to eject female officers residing in police barracks with their civilian spouses.

This was disclosed on Wednesday through a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Mr Frank Mba, in Abuja.

He said the clarification was in reaction to a signal purportedly originated by the Police Command in Enugu State.

Mba said the signal stated that women Police personnel occupying barracks accommodation with their civilian husbands should vacate before Jan. 31, 2022.

“The IGP, who is miffed with the said ‘directive’, described it as unlawful, discriminatory, obnoxious, reprehensive, and totally out of tune with the concept of equality as enshrined in our Constitution.

“He noted that the ‘directive’ is not in line with the Force Gender Policy which institutionalises gender mainstreaming as a core value in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The IGP further noted that a Police Force that has produced several top-ranking and successful female officers will never walk such a retrogressive path,” he said.

Mba said the IGP had ordered the Force Provost Marshal to carry out immediate investigations into the viral document and pledged that any person(s) found wanting would be made to face stem disciplinary action.

He urged the public, particularly female Police Officers and their families, to ignore the purported signal, describing the said illegal order as null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

