Iheanacho inspires comeback win as Leicester make progress in top-four chase | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a wonder goal for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Nigerian international, who is in fine form lately, also bagged an assist in the game that saw the Foxes trail 1-0 at halftime.

Palace had opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Wilfried Zaha completed a first-time finish following a fine through ball from Eberechi Eze.

It was a turn around in the second half as Iheanacho assisted Timothy Castagne to equalise for the home team five minutes in.

Iheanacho then scored his 12th goal in nine games, when he blasted the ball past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in the 80th minute.

The Foxes stay third in the Premier League table, but the win keeps them in them in a good position in the race to finish in top four.

With five matches left, Leicester, who have only played in the Champions League once, still have games against Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Crystal Palace, who are 13th in the table, will host league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

