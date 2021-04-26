Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race | Ripples Nigeria

Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in the Serie A.

The Nigeria international, who was also on target in their previous game against Lazio, scored again as Napoli clinched an away victory against Torino.

The win sees Napoli move ahead of Juventus into third position in the league, with both teams on 66 points.

Osimhen sealed the victory for Napoli with a 13th-minute effort after Tiemoue Bakayoko had opened scoring on 11 minutes.

The Super Eagles striker, who joined the team at the start of the season, has now taken his Serie A goal tally to seven.

Napoli will face Cagliari on Sunday in their next game, as the race to clinch a Champions League place continues.

