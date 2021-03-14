Ronaldo nets second-fastest career hat-trick; Osimhen helps Napoli beat Milan | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Ronaldo nets second-fastest career hat-trick; Osimhen helps Napoli beat Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second-fastest hat-trick in his career to help Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 in the Serie A on Sunday.
The 36-year-old’s fastest hat-trick has been the 20-minute treble he scored for Real Madrid against Espanyol in September 2015.
Ronaldo, who fired blanks last Tuesday as Juventus failed to advance past Porto in the Champions League, helped his team bounce back in the league.
The Portuguese scored three goals in 32 minutes, opening the scoring in the 10th minute before doubling their lead from the spot on 25 minutes.
Although hosts Cagliari pulled a goal back in the second half through Giovanni Simeone, third-places Juventus are now three points clear of fourth-placed Atalanta.
Read Also: Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna
Also on Sunday, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen fired blanks for Napoli but helped his club seal their Serie A victory over AC Milan at the San Siro.
Osimhen, who returned from an injury layoff last week with a goal against Bologna, started from the bench against Milan but could not find the net after he was introduced into the game.
Napoli extended their unbeaten streak to five games and also climbed to fifth in the table, while defeat for second-placed Milan keep the gap from the top at nine points.
In the other Serie A games on Sunday, leaders Inter Milan fought back to defeat Torino 2-1, Bologna thrashed Sampdoria 3-1 while Parma stunned AS Roma 2-0.
