EPL: Man Utd pip West Ham to go second; Arsenal seal first derby win vs Spurs in 3yrs | Ripples Nigeria

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Both sides played goalless in the first half and continued in the deadlock until the 53rd minute of the game when Craig Dawson scored an own goal.

It was a Dawson error that led to the corner, and it was the defender himself who lept high and headed it into his own net.

With the win, the Red Devils returned to second in the table after Leicester City had gone above them following a 5-0 victory over Sheffield United earlier on Sunday.

West Ham’s fight in the top-four race suffered a setback, but they remain on fifth spot as the teams from fourth to seventh all failed to win this weekend.

Earlier in the Premier League, Arsenal pulled off a remarkable comeback to win Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal came from behind to secure a north London derby win for the first time in three years (since December 2018), with Martin Odegaard and Alexander Lacazette scoring to cancel Erik Lamela’s opener.

The victory for the Gunners keeps them 10th in the table but inflicted some damage on Tottenham’s hopes of a place in the Premier League’s top four.

