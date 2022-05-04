Entertainment
I’m not married to Mummy Wa —Comedian, Mr Macaroni
Nigerian comedian and social media content creator, Mr. Macaroni real name Adebola Adebayo has cleared the air about his marital status.
The skit maker has stated that he is not married to his fellow content creator, Mummy Wa aka Kemz Mama.
Read also: Comedian Mr Macaroni says he went to four different universities before acquiring first degree
The popular skit maker made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, while thanking fans for celebrating him on his birthday.
“Thank you all for your kind messages. 29 feels good! Confession: I’m not married ooo,” he tweeted.
Thank you all for your kind messages. 🙏🏾❤️
29 feels good!
Confession: I’m not married ooo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c6GVIhNziT
— MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) May 3, 2022
Macaroni’s confession comes weeks after he claimed that he was walking the aisle with Kemi Ikuseedun better known as Mummy Wa.
