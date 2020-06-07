IMO: Gov Uzodinma signs into law bill to checkmate vandalisation of oil palm trees

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has signed a bill to checkmate the vandalisation of palm oil trees into law.

Governor Uzodinma, according to reports, signed the Licensing and Control of Oil Mills Bill on Saturday, which also allows for the control of the establishment of oil mills in the state.

According to the governor, the law would, among other things, increase the revenue of the state.

He said; “The bill on Licensing and Control of Oil Mills, when fully applied, will contribute in no small measure to the economic growth of Imo State.

“The law will check vandalism of oil palm in Imo State, especially the Adapalm and its environs in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area.

“It will checkmate the excesses of vandals who pilfer the oil palm fruits in some government-owned palm plantations.

“For one to establish an Oil Mill, one must register with the Ministry of Agriculture, which will demand to know the sources of the oil palm fruits that will be milled,” he alluded.

On the benefits of the law on traditional the institution in Imo, the governor said:

“The law is meant to repeal the draconian Community Government Council (CGC) law, which had made traditional rulers politicians in disguise, by allowing their leadership to campaign for votes to be elected as Chairman or Secretary.

“The new law which is a reference to the old tradition has vested on the Governor the right to appoint the Chairman and Secretary of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“The same law makes it mandatory for every traditional ruler to live within his domain and take full control of his kingdom, those who are not prepared to do so must pass the Traditional Institution to their brothers or relations,” he concluded.

