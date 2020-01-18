IMO: Nigeria’s democracy, electoral system on trial – Ihedioha

Former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, said on Saturday the Supreme Court judgment which nullified his election has placed the nation’s democracy on trial.

Ihedioha stated this while hosting the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which paid him a solidarity visit at his Abuja residence.

The former governor told journalists that the event of last Tuesday had thrown up more questions than answers, noting that in the fullness of time, the truth would win.

He said: “I believe that the event will define obviously our democracy. I am certain that the judiciary and electoral system are well aware that they are on trial.

“We are as shocked as yourselves; it (judgment) was never anticipated. All legal pundits and democratic watchers never imagined and anticipated it, so for us, it remains a mystery. But we take solace in the Book of Ecclesiastics 3:1 that to everything, there is a season and time for every purpose under the heaven.

“And what is fundamental about this is that the facts of the matter as relates to Imo State governorship election is the foundation of our democratic processes, the elections in Imo were closely monitored, well advertised and everybody in Nigeria followed it through. The results were very clear.

“The electoral umpire still keeps the results, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated clearly that the results in question and the figures are not summing up.

“It is not about Emeka Ihedioha, it is not about Imo State. It is about the future of our country and democracy. It’s about what do we do tomorrow. Do you go into electoral processes without having an idea?

“It has to be resolved one way or the other. I am calm and we are calm, and that is why you see in Imo, there is calmness. The calmness is coming out of shock, it is coming of belief. It is coming out of the fact that people are saying let us still see, can this be possible? We are waiting for answers and I believe there will be answers.”

