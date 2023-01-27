In retaliatory move, Keyamo accuses Naja’atu of dementia for attacking Tinubu

Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has slammed the former Director of Civil Society Organization of the Council, Naja’atu Muhammad, over her sustained attacks on its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Since dumping the ruling party and declaring her support for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Naja’atu had thrown a series of calculated digs at the former Lagos State Governor, saying he was demented and unfit to lead the country.

In her latest salvo, the erstwhile member of the ruling party described Tinubu as being possessive of “an emperor mentality” and a politician who cares little about the country but himself.

Reacting to a statement recently issued by APC Campaign Council, the former senator reiterated her dumping the ruling party was out of her knowledge about Tinubu’s alleged self-centeredness.

She said: “I left APC because Tinubu is incapable. Everything about Tinubu is about himself. When he wanted to contest, he said it is his turn. He wants to hold the knife that will cut the pie. It is not about the country but him.

“It is all about his ego and control. He is about the material and psychological control of the people of the country, particularly the south-west.”

Keyamo, who reacted to her submission via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, however accused Naja’atu of dementia.

He described the former senator’s attacks on Tinubu as characterized by horrendous lies, challenging her to cut the falsehood and rather campaign for her preferred presidential candidate.

Keyamo wrote: “Now, this is the point: since this lady already told Nigerians earlier that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dementia and then later turns around to say he has ‘emperor mentality’ and ‘seeks to control Nigerians’ which are attributes of a sharp mind, the question is, who really has dementia now?

“This is confusing: she has told Nigerians her self-serving lies that @officialABAT has dementia. But one who has ‘emperor mentality’ and ‘seeks to control’, must be sharp-witted and methodical. Which one should we believe, madam? Just cut the lies and campaign for your candidate.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

