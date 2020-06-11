In ‘words and actions’, our govt has proven its democratic credentials —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2020 Democracy Day.

The party in a statement issued in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, urged Nigerians to make democracy a way of life.

It added that June 12 would remain a historic day in the annals of Nigeria’s political trajectory.

The APC expressed delight that the Federal Government’s declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day had further cemented the reputation of President Muhammadu Buhari as a true and genuine democrat.

The statement read:

“President Buhari displayed political will in recognizing and appreciating the sacrifices of many Nigerians in the enthronement of democracy in our nation and the ultimate prize paid by the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

“This undisputed fact, which President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has officially recognised as a national holiday, is a testament to our party’s appreciation on the huge significance of the day.

“Going forward, the APC-led government would, in words and actions, continue to promote and consolidate on the gains of democratic governance in the country, with a view to entrenching its finest ideals on our body polity, while calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to imbibe this spirit in the overall interest of our beloved country.”

