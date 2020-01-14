INEC fixes Imo rerun, supplementary polls for Jan 25

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 25, 2020, for the court ordered rerun and supplementary election in Imo State, for Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano federal constituency.

This was revealed on Monday by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Francis Ezeonu while addressing a stakeholders meeting on the elections in Imo, Owerri.

According to Ezeonu, elections in 18 polling units of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency of Imo state and 12 polling units of Njaba state constituencies in Imo, will also hold the same day.

“We will retain all logistics arrangements made during the general elections. To that effect, we will use the earlier approved ward and local government collation centres”, Ezeonu said.

He appealed to stakeholders and communities to help maintain the sanctity and security of all the centres designated for the exercise.

“There will be restriction of movement in all the constituencies where election will be held. We wish to restate that this exercise is restricted to only political parties that participated in the earlier elections, for which a rerun or supplementary election has been ordered”, Ezeonu added.

