INEC to address reports of results manipulation, voter inducement, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to address the irregularities in the governorship and state assembly elections across the country.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He expressed regret that INEC staff had been the targets of violence, harassment, and abduction, adding that events outside the commission’s control had impacted the processes.

He added INEC was monitoring places where elections did not take place.

The statement read: “We have left no stone unturned as far as the processes and procedures under the control of the Commission were concerned. However, for difficult and unforeseen circumstances outside the Commission’s control, we did our best to respond, especially where processes were disrupted by actors over whom we have little or no control. Such diabolical behaviour did not only affect citizens but also impacted the Commission’s officials and processes.

“INEC staff, both regular and ad hoc were victims of violence. Some of our staff were abducted, harassed, intimidated, hospitalized and in one case killed. Nevertheless, where we could not deploy to enable citizens to vote, the Commission took the decision to remobilize to such places to enable citizens to exercise their franchise.

“Unfortunately, we could not extend the same to areas where voting was disrupted, and election materials destroyed. We are keeping our eyes on those areas and would not hesitate to remobilize where the outcome of the election is affected.

“At the moment, the collation of results and declaration of winners for the 28 Governorship and 993 State Assembly elections are ongoing nationwide. We are committed to the sanctity of the process and will not hesitate to take drastic measures against proven irregularities. Allegations of voter inducement, harassment, and manipulation of results will be reviewed and addressed.”

