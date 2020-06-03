INEC to implement measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on elections –Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Wednesday the commission would continue to adopt and implement measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s electoral activities.

Yakubu, who stated this at vommission’s first virtual consultative meeting with media organizations, solicited media cooperation and support in disseminating required information that would help to protect the health of voters and all those involved in electoral activities.

He added that INEC welcomes media comments and suggestions as critical stakeholders involved in the reporting and analysis of the nation’s democracy and electoral process.

The INEC chief said: “As citizens, the Commission believes that your opinions and suggestions will be of immense benefit to our electoral activities.

“The Commission, therefore, values your contributions to policy formulation and implementation.”

Yakubu said the COVID-19 pandemic had necessitated a rethink of many activities that had been taken for granted.

“With regard to the conduct of elections, the world is clearly sailing through uncharted waters.

“Only a few countries have conducted elections since the reported outbreak of the pandemic in December 2019.

“However, health authorities have issued guidelines on protective measures against the spread of the virus and the response to any emergencies that may occur,” he added.

He pledged INEC’s continued partnership with the media on voter education, adding that an online portal had been set up for media accreditation for Edo and Ondo States’ governorship elections taking place later in the year.

