INEC TO OFFICIALS: You must account for every vote; expectations are high

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told its officials that they must account for every vote during the Ondo State governorship election on Saturday as expectations are now high following the just concluded governorship election in Edo State.

The electoral body gave the charge on Thursday through its Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu who called on staff members, security agencies, and other stakeholders not to spare any effort in ensuring successful conduct of the Ondo governorship election.

Yakubu who gave the charge in a message to officials that will participate in the poll recalled that on the eve of the Edo gubernatorial election, he appealed to INEC staff to work towards a free, fair and credible process.

He said; “Our staff members, security agencies, and other stakeholders did not spare any effort in ensuring successful conduct. Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are pleased with the outcome and we are encouraged by their commendations.

“However, we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Another end-of-tenure Governorship election is upon us. There is now an even higher expectation on Ondo State,” the INEC Chairman added.

Yakubu further told INEC staff to consolidate on recent achievement and account for every vote cast on Saturday.

The electoral chief urged all staff members to resist any temptation and be committed to the vision and mission of INEC in carrying out their duties during the election.

