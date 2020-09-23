INEC ready for Ondo election - Yakubu | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday reaffirmed the commission’s readiness for smooth conduct of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Yakubu disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with various stakeholders in Akure, the state capital.

He said INEC was fully prepared for the election despite the recent fire incident at the commission’s office in Akure.

He said: “We have already recovered. Unfortunately, we lost 5,000 smart card readers, but we recovered by getting the prerequisite number of card readers from the neighbouring Oyo State and they have been delivered.

“They have arrived, been charged and configured, and are ready for the election on October 10 in Ondo State.

“Importantly, we will use the Z-pads to upload results on election day real-time and we have moved those Z-pads from Edo to Ondo State for the election.

READ ALSO: INEC commends stakeholders on success of Edo election, shifts focus to Ondo

“So, the same preparations that we made for Edo, we have also made for Ondo. So we are prepared for the election,” he said.

Yakubu said he would also meet with council of traditional rulers, security agencies, and officials of the commission in the 18 local government areas of the state on the election.

“This is the first visit. We are still coming back a week after for the main stakeholders’ visit and the signing of the peace accord,” the INEC chairman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions