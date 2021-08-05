Inefficient govt behind separatist agitations in Nigeria – Nnamani

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, on Thursday, identified inefficient government structure as the major cause of the growing separatist agitations in Nigeria.

Nnamani, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, stated this at the 2nd Quarterly Lecture of the APC Press Corps held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

He said no right-thinking person would want the country to disintegrate when things are working effectively.

He urged Nigerians to work together and ensure that the country remains a very prosperous and indivisible entity.

Nnamani said: “I have a simple definition of restructuring, and that is making something more efficient than you met it. If we must tell ourselves the truth, the structure of our government is neither efficient nor effective. We should make our government more efficient and more effective.

“And I will give one example. Why should the federal government be concerned about issuing driver’s licenses? I spent quite some time in the United States. When I was in Iowa, I had Iowa, driving license. When I moved to Washington, I had a Washington driver’s license.

“When I went to New York, I had a New York driver’s license. Why should we spend time here in Abuja issuing somebody a license in Sokoto?

“Something can be done more efficiently and that also implies restructuring. Restructuring does not mean dividing our country. Because the more united we are the better we are as a country.

“And people who are agitating for a separate nation, I think that if Nigeria is made more efficient nobody in his right sense will be saying it should be divided.

“Urging the nation to think of restructuring as an option for sustained development, he said efficiency would unleash the innate ability of the Peoples and help the state develop the strength.

“Every state in Nigeria has something unique that few countries are blessed with. Nigeria is blessed. It is for us to discover our own strength and emphasize it and make it better.

“Let us not be afraid of restructuring. It simply means how can we make our country more efficient

“Any reasonable person who witnessed the Biafran war with Nigeria will never preach anything near war. You won’t wish your enemy to go through that. So for those who were not born then, who takes delight in pronouncing war, it is not African magic, that you stay back and watch.

“It is a thing you may not come back. And those shouting war, under three weeks of the battle they are gone. So nobody will wish our country another war.”

