Ex-Senate President, Nnamani, swells number of S’East APC aspirants, despite party’s indecision on zoning

Ken Nnamani, a former President of the Senate, has announced his decision to vie for the presidency in 2023.

Nnamani at a press conference held in Abuja on Friday, revealed his decision to run for Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 Presidential Primary, which he announced unofficially a few days ago.

He stated that he would buy the nomination forms in a few days.

Nnamani said, “I consider this a good development as it shows that our democracy is growing to the point of significant inclusivity and democratic freedom.

“In the days to come, I will be consulting and communicating with our party delegates who have the responsibility to choose the best to fly our flag in the competitive presidential election in 2023.

“As members of the ruling party, we have to step forward to tackle these difficult challenges and continue in the spirit of courage and patriotism”, he said.

This latest turn of events has swelled the ranks of the presidential aspirants from the South-East who have been clamouring for a shot at the job.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; former Abia governor and serving senator, Orji Kalu, and former Imo governor and senator, Rochas Okorocha are other aspirants from the South-East.

Although the APC is yet to zone the presidential slot to any part of the country, there are speculations that it would zone it to the South which comprises the South-West, South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.

