Injury crisis cost Liverpool Premier League title this season —Klopp | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Injury crisis cost Liverpool Premier League title this season —Klopp
Liverpool failed to successfully defend their English Premier League title this season due to injuries, says manager Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds, who clinched their first topflight tile in 30years last season, started well this season but eventually suffered series of poor results.
Liverpool are currently on the verge of securing a top-four spot to ensure they participate in the Champions League next season.
But Klopp has said Premier League winners, Manchester City would not have achieved their success if they had suffered the same injury crisis as Liverpool.
“With our injuries it was not the year to become champions,” Klopp said.
“No chance – for nobody.
“As good as they are, if City have their three centre-halves out, no [they don’t win the league]. Three centre-halves of [Manchester] United, no.
“We have fought back a bit, accepted the difficulties and made the best of it, and if we win on Sunday, and if we qualify for the Champions League, then we made the best of it. That is it.”
Read Also: Klopp ‘shocked’ to win back-to-back FIFA Best manager award
Influential centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez missed most of the season with knee injuries.
Fellow defender Joel Matip, midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and new signing Diogo Jota were among those to also miss large parts of the campaign.
Despite being top of the table at Christmas, the impact of the injuries eventually caught up with Klopp’s side.
But they have bounced back, with seven victories in nine matches meaning that if they win their final match at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday they should qualify for the Champions League.
“Yes we had our moments, players were not in the best shape or the best mood. I was not in the best mood, but we always found a way to stick together.
“We never blamed each other or pointed a finger at each other and said, ‘It is because of you or you’.
“So whatever happens on Sunday, we found our way out to bring us to this situation,” added Klopp.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Oshoala to lead Falcons against USA, Portugal, Jamaica in summer tour
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala will be leading the Nigeria squad to a summer series tour where they will face...
Injury crisis cost Liverpool Premier League title this season —Klopp
Liverpool failed to successfully defend their English Premier League title this season due to injuries, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The...
FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four
World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...