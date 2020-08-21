INSECURITY: Again, Gov Ortom calls for upgrade of existing policy on gun licensing

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has again called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to upgrade the existing policy on gun licencing, following the current trend of insecurity across the country.

Governor Ortom who made the call again on Friday while addressing the media, insisted that his earlier call was harmless and that those trying to twist his comment, alleging that he was calling for anarchy should rather question herdsmen and bandits who carry arms across the country.

According to him, well-meaning Nigerians should be granted gun licenses in order to curb the scourge of insecurity in the country.

He said; “My call was out of passion.

“I’m asking for an upgrade of the existing policy of gun licensing.

“Terrorists will caution themselves when they see that people are armed against them.

“We must as Nigerians find ways to stop these people.

”When the Fulani Jihadists came, they said they came to take over Nigeria. They came with an agenda. They came to impose religion, but people should be allowed to practice their religion in this country.

“There is an agenda and it’s being executed.

”The Fulanis destroying the country are not Nigerians. It’s impossible for them to take over our country.

“As for us in Benue, we have arrested over 400 herdsmen, convicted 130 herdsmen and confiscated many cows.

“I’m happy the IG said these herdsmen are not Nigerians. I knew it. They have an agenda. Only Nigerians have the responsibility to make things right.

“How can my suggestion be a call for anarchy?

“This is a suggestion that the Federal Government should take seriously,” Governor Ortom added.

