Insurgency fight versus Kanu parents’ burial, which should the army prioritize? IPOB offers answers

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday described as a mark of cowardice the heavy presence of men of the Nigerian Army in Isiala Afaraukwu, the home town of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to IPOB, the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and others constitute the real security problems the country is facing and not the forthcoming burial of Kanu’s parents.

Asking the army to leave Isiala Afaraukwu and return to the North East to fight Boko Haram, the group alleged that the heavy presence of the military in Kanu’s country home, was indicative of the fact that the military had lost focus on the fight against insurgency.

The group stated these in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

“We continue to draw the attention of the civilised world to the incessant harassment, humiliation, intimidation of Afaraukwu community in Umuahia-Ibeku by the very lazy and shameless Nigerian Army.

“In the history of world military, the brazen and cowardly display of military might in Isiama Afaraukwu by the Nigerian Army as Boko Haram and other Fulani-sponsored terror groups wreak havoc on defenceless citizens is confirmation that Buratai and his men are not true soldiers but mere terrorists with constitutional backing. This is because real soldiers fight wars not terrorising innocent civilians preparing for burial.

“We wish to notify the world that preparations for the burial of our leader’s parents is going ahead as planned. The Nigerian Army is wasting their time and valuable resources in trying to stop something they know they are incapable of stopping. Burial of the dead is a rite older than man itself”, the group said in the statement.

