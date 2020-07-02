INTERSTATE TRAVEL: Nigeria govt threatens transporters who flout safety protocols

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed what it will do to interstate transporters who flout safety protocols.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, in a statement signed by Mr Eric Ojiekwe, Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the operational permit of such transporters who flout safety protocols will be withdrawn.

Saraki according to the statement gave the warning when she chaired a virtual meeting with the Forum of Nigerian Transport Commissioners.

She said; “The guideline has been fine-tuned with that of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

”The guideline also required the registration of all private travel operators, parks and terminals operators.

“This is to ensure restricted access, social distancing, disinfection and sanitisation as well as have designated areas to isolate passengers with a suspected case of COVID-19 infection.

“Similarly, all passengers must be subjected to temperature checks, and ‘no mask, no entry’ policy must be adopted.

“Staff must be sent for COVID-19 training and must adorn Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on duty.

“Bus operators must observe all the safety protocols and limit their capacity to 50 per cent while windows must be open for short trips and the face masks should be worn throughout the journey,’’ Saraki concluded.

