Investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s stock market at lowest ebb as equity capitalisation drops to N21tr | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s stock market at lowest ebb as equity capitalisation drops to N21tr
Nigeria’s stock market continued its worst performance in the year as the market capitalisation plunged further on Monday.
At the end of trading activities on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), the equity capitalisation dropped to N21.008 trillion from N21.025 trillion recorded on Friday.
The volume of shares traded on the floor of the stock exchange also dropped from 307.78 million to 289.33 million on Monday.
The investors’ low confidence also affected the All Share Index (ASI) which dropped further to 40,154.09 from 40,186.70 reported on Friday.
Meanwhile, deals completed on Monday were put at 4,953, above the 4,393 deals sealed last Friday.
The value of shares also increased from N.2.90 billion to N3.57 billion on Monday.
At the end of trading, UPDCREIT’s share price appreciated to N5.85kobo per share from N5.35kobo following a gain of N0.5kobo.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price increased by 9.09 percent and moved from N0.33kobo to N0.36kobo.
Academy made the list following a 8.57 percent increase in its share price to move from N0.35kobo to N0.38kobo per share.
READ ALSO: NSE ROUNDUP: Nigerian banks rule stock market
Cornerstone was one of investors’ favourite, pushing its share price up by 7.81 percent to end the trading at N0.69kobo against the N0.64kobo it opened trading with on Monday.
UPL also recorded a 7.50 percent increase in share price and moved from N1.2kobo to N1.29kobo per share at the end of trading.
African Prudential topped the losers’ chart after shielding N0.7kobo to drop from N7.3kobo to N6.6kobo per share.
LASACO also made the list after its share price dropped from N1.68kobo to N1.52kobo following a loss of N0.16kobo.
Niger Insurance share price dipped by 8.70 percent to secure the third spot after ending trading with N0.21kobo from N0.23kobo.
WAPCO’s share price declined from N25 to N23 per share after losing N2 during trading.
Redstar Express completed the list as its share price fell by N0.25kobo to end trading at N3.12kobo, having opened trade with N3.37kobo per share.
For traded shares, First Bank was the most active stock on Monday as investors traded 57.55 million shares worth N419.71 million.
United Capital shares were traded at a volume of 27.44 million and valued at N167.34 million.
GTBank was next with 26.84 million shares traded at a cost of N820.54 million.
United Bank for Africa reported 25.19 million shares worth N210.94 million while Zenith Bank recorded 21.74 million traded shares at a value of N540.27 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Enyimba to face Pirates, Benghazi, Sétif in Confed Cup group
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn in the Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup on...
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on...
EPL: Man Utd overcome Newcastle, Man City beat Arsenal for 18th straight win
Manchester United put up a fine second-half performance in the Premier League on Sunday to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at...
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Latest Tech News
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...