Investors lose N516.6bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues bearish run

The Nigerian capital market continued to suffer significant losses after the bourse’s share depreciated by -1.86 percent on Tuesday.

The development brought down the equity capitalization by N516.69 billion from N27.71 trillion to N27.20 trillion after eight hours of trading on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index dropped by 958.16 basis points to close at 50,400.63, down from 50,442.37 posted on Monday.

Shareholders raised their investment slightly on Tuesday, trading 156.16 million shares worth N2.93 billion in 4,618 deals.

This was after the total investment dropped to 98.85 million shares valued at N2.5 billion in 4,314 deals the previous day.

Livestock led the gainers with 1.63 percent rise in share price to end trading with N1.25kobo as against N1.23kobo per share reported on Monday.

FBN Holdings gained N0.15kobo to move from N11 to N11.15kobo per share.

Sterling Bank share value was up by 1.32 percent to end trading with N1.53kobo from N1.51kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance joined the gainers’ list despite trading flat at N0.34kobo.

Vanleer also traded flat at N5.45kobo, but still made the gainers’ list.

Trans Express topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.63kobo to N0.70kobo per share.

International Breweries’ share price dropped by N0.55kobo to end trading at N5 from N5.55kobo per share.

MTN Nigeria lost N20.50kobo to end trading with N192.50kobo from N213 per share.

PZ lost N1 to drop from N10.40kobo to N9.40kobo per share.

Berger’s share dropped from N6.85kobo to N6.20kobo per share after losing N0.65kobo during trading.

Flour Mill led the day’s trading with 19.31 million shares valued at N618.04 million.

Transcorp sold 15.40 million shares worth N16.34 million.

GTCO followed with 12.68 million shares valued at N259.67 million

Zenith Bank traded 11.38 million shares worth N243.69 million, while FBN Holdings traded 9.94 million valued at N108.17 million.

