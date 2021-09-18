IPMAN suspends strike, resumes products supply in South-East

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has suspended its strike in the South-East and directed its members at the Enugu depot to resume the supply of petroleum products.

The National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Sanusi Fari disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the national leadership of the association had on Thursday, September 16, directed the withdrawal of services at the Enugu loading depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with effect from Friday, September 17.

IPMAN attributed the directive to an alleged raid on the association’s secretariat at the Enugu depot on Thursday by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Following the directive, IPMAN members halted the supply of petroleum products to Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra, causing a significant hike in the pump price of petrol in the states.

But in the latest development, Fari said the NEC of IPMAN reviewed the situation and directed its members to resume their services and operations.

“As a result of the intervention of higher authorities in the unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of our secretariat at Enugu depot, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of IPMAN has called off the strike action.

“Normal services and operations will immediately resume in the affected states of Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra to allow for fruitful discussions,” he said.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, a litre of petrol sold for as high as N250 at fuel stations and N500 by roadside hawkers also known as ‘black market’ in the affected states.

