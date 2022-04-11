IPOB announces date to commence ban ‘on movement of Fulani cows’

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday reiterated that the ban on cows outside of ranching will begin on April 27.

This was contained in a statement issued by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful.

According to him, Igbos spend N3 trillion on cattle each year, and the ban will be enforced in the South-East beginning April 27, 2022.

Those interested in breeding cattle in the South-East should set up a ranching system, according to the separatist group.

The restrictions are intended at preventing Fulani extremists from devastating the South-East, Powerful noted.

“We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, wish to make the following clarifications concerning the ban on the movement of Fulani cows which will take effect from April 27, 2022.

“From April 27, 2022, we shall commence the enforcement of the ban on open grazing which has since been pronounced by South East Governors and passed into law by many States in Biafran land but the Nigeria security agencies have failed to enforce them. Thus, from the said date, no cows should be seen roaming the streets of Biafraland.

“From April 27, 2022, anybody interested in cow business anywhere in Biafra land, must have a ranch and properly mark the cows. Cows seen outside ranches with effect from this date shall be treated as contraband products. Owners of such cows should blame themselves.

“Owners of cows and ranches should properly mark them with their ranch name or symbol for easy identification.

“The above measures have become necessary to stop the senseless and wanton killings in our land by Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen. We want to stop the incessant invasion of our communities and raping of our mothers and sisters by Fulani herdsmen. Enough is enough!

“Our action is not targeted against any tribe. We are only taking this measure as a necessity for self-preservation.

“Igbo people alone in Biafraland spent more than N3 trillion Naira every year on cows. We, therefore, want to stop using our money to finance the genocidal attacks on our people by Fulani herdsmen. Let them keep their cows so that we may have our lives.

“We want our people to breed native cows in our land and also put them in a ranch. We won’t tolerate the wandering of cattle again in our land,” the statement read.

