Osinbajo’s declaration speech a set of horrible lies —Sowore

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration to run for the presidency in 2023 as a set of nauseating lies, adding that his speech was insulting.

Yemi Osinbajo on Monday formally declared his intention to run for presidency in the 2023 general elections.

In his declaration speech, the Vice President promised to consolidate on the achievements of his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, and lead the country in the same leadership philosophy as his.

He wrote: “If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started.

“We will build on the foundation laid by our predecessors. We will need to move, with much speed, intentionality, and perseverance, towards the vision of a prosperous, stable, and secure nation”, he added.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo finally declares to run for 2023 presidential election (Video)

Sowore, who reacted through his verified Twitter handle, slammed the Vice President for putting together a set of lies as done by other presidential aspirants.

He added that the Vice President goofed by planning to build on the achievements of his boss.

He wrote: “President Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration speech is the most nauseating set of lies ever packaged! He even said he plans to build on the success of President Muhammadu Buhari regime. What an insult?

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now