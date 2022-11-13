IPOB faults amended charges against Kanu, accuses Malami of destroying judiciary

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday accused the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, of attempting to undermine Nigeria’s criminal justice systems.

The group was reacting to the Federal Government’s decision to slam an amended seven-count charge of terrorism on its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the government’s decision to file “dead charges” against Kanu was an insult to the judiciary which had earlier ordered the release of the activist.

The statement read: “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU, condemn the rumored new amended charge filed by Malami and his cohorts against our indefatigable Kanu, even after the Court of Appeal has discharged and acquitted him of all criminal allegations.

“This is a clear indication that Malami is really a quota system SAN who have no business or knowledge near the legal profession.

“Our simple understanding and knowledge is that the judgment of the court is a problem to Malami and the APC Government, no wonder, under Malami’s reign as the Chief law officer of the Federation, he has been rated among the most corrupt legal officer and his ministry is presently entangled in a plethora of corruption allegations that bothers on embezzlement of public fund.

“If Malami the Attorney General likes let him go to his native Kebbi State and file fresh charges in a sharia court against our indefatigable leader KANU, he is not only wasting his time, he is making a mockery of purported legal training and the judiciary of Nigeria.

“The era of filing frivolous charges against KANU is gone and gone forever.”

