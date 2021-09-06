IPOB moves to stop extradition of members arrested in Ghana to Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has begun the process of securing the freedom of some of its members arrested in Ghana.

The Ghanaian police had arrested some members of the group around Mallam Junction in Accra, while they were having their monthly meeting.

Following the development, Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lawyers representing the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in a post on social media platform, Twitter, on Monday, said he has sent some documents that would aid the release of the arrested members.

Using his official Twitter handle @AloyEjimakor, he tweeted, “Update on #IPOB Ghana: A few days ago, I sent to the DOS (via @ChinasaNworu) certain legal documents critical to the defense of the faithful currently distressed in Ghana. The goal is to quickly secure their freedom and prevent their “rendition to injustices” in Nigeria.”

Ripples Nigeria reported that the IPOB leader, Kanu is facing trial for alleged terrorism, treason, running an illegal company, publishing defamatory material and illegal possession of firearms.

The Nigerian authorities had arrested Kanu abroad and extradicted him to back to Nigeria for jumping bail and leaving the country in 2017.

However, IPOB members across the globe and many South-East leaders have called on the Nigerian government to free Kanu unconditionally, saying his arrest was illegal.

