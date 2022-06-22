IPOB slams Buhari over allegations of terrorism, vandalism against group

In the aftermath of President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments about the alleged destructive and terrorist activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) the proscribed group has issued a response.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful issued the rejoinder, on Wednesday, via a statement.

According to him, the President’s claims are laughable, disgraceful, and false.

He further criticized President Buhari for being ignorant about the affairs of the country.

IPOB said, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and fallacious statement from the supposed President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that IPOB is behind pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

“For the impostor in Aso Rock to tell the US and other Western countries that IPOB is responsible for pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta shows how shallow-minded and uninformed he is. Why should he choose to further advertise his ignorance and the failure of his Government in credible intelligence gathering by making such laughable, wide and untenable allegation?”

Read also:IPOB names people allegedly using its name for kidnap, criminal activities

The group further challenged President Buhari to reveal locations of vandalized infrastructure rather than engage in “childish” allegations.

“Muhammadu Buhari should tell America and other Western countries the locations of pipelines IPOB vandalised in their evil country. The allegation against IPOB by Buhari is childish because everybody knows that IPOB does not engage in pipeline vandalism in Nigeria. Even the international community knows that IPOB does not involve in such acts.

“Maybe the Fulani-controlled Federal Government of Buhari doesn’t know that the West is not as uninformed as he and his fellow clueless kleptomaniacs are, otherwise, he would not have made such embarrassing factless claims,” the group noted.

President Buhari on Tuesday had urged the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union to ban the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), insisting the group was a terror organisation.

Buhari, who made the call in an interview with Bloomberg monitored in Abuja, said IPOB was behind several killings and destruction of property in the South-East.

He added that IPOB atrocities prompted the government to brand the group a terrorist organisation and urged the international community to follow suit.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now