IPOB warns criminals on killing, kidnapping in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday warned all criminals disguising as pro-Biafra agitators to shun kidnappings and other violent crimes in the South-East.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, the group also condemned the continuation of the sit-at-home order in the region.

IPOB initiated the Monday sit-at-home in the South-East last year in a bid to force the Federal Government to drop charges against its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The statement read: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to condemn numerous Kidnappings and killings going on at the Nnewi Local Government Area and other parts of Biafraland by criminals as Igbo tradition goes against Ndigbo wasting of innocent Igbo lives.

“It is a sacrilege to be part of such heinous crime against our own people. If our ancestors acted in such a way to themselves we wouldn’t have been able to see today.

“We are cautioning those claiming to kidnap because of non-compliance with the non-existent Monday sit-at-home order to stop. If you are fighting for Biafra freedom and wish that Nnamdi Kanu should be released from the DSS dungeon, you must stop all forms of criminalities in Biafra land. However, if you enjoy spilling the blood of a fellow innocent Biafran, bear in mind that you will be rewarded in the same coin.

“We wish to remind our people that the already suspended Monday sit-at-home was initiated by the IPOB leadership (DOS) and not any other person or group. However, our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for whom we are following in his footsteps and leading this movement and noble family, advised us to stop the Monday sit-at-home and we obeyed.

“All previous sit-at-home orders from DOS were not enforced yet Biafrans obeyed knowing that we are in the struggle together. We don’t know why infiltrators paid to be unfortunate disciples to Nnamdi Kanu will recruit, brainwash and arm criminals and some misguided Biafrans to maim, kidnap, murder and destroy fellow Biafran properties so as to enforce already suspended Monday sit-at-home.

“We are calling those brainwashed and misguided Biafrans used by the paid infiltrators to impersonate the IPOB to pull out of such a gang. But if you continue kidnapping and killing innocent citizens because of Monday’s sit-at-home, bear in mind that you must be killed because you are not fighting for Biafra Restoration nor the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

