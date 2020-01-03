Iran threatens ‘harsh’ reaction after US killed head of its elite Revolutionary Guard Corps

The authorities in Iran have threatened a harsh reaction against the United States of America after the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

While condemning the attack of General Soleimani, Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the US of a ‘harsh retaliation’.

Zaif also described the extermination of Soleimani as an “act of international terrorism.”

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” Zairf said in a statement on Friday, warning that the move would strengthen resistance against the United States and Israel in the region and the world, Iranian state television reported.

“The brutality and stupidity of American terrorist forces in assassinating Commander Soleimani … will undoubtedly make the tree of resistance in the region and the world more prosperous,” said Zarif.

Soleimani, considered the architect of Iran’s regional security apparatus, was killed on Thursday along with at least six others following a US air strike at Baghdad’s international airport.

Iraqi armed group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack.

