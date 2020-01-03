Latest Sports

Simon dedicates new house with football pitch, swimming pool in Kaduna

January 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon dedicated his new house in Kaduna, stepping into the new year 2020 in grand style.

The house sits on a sprawling piece of land in Sabo, Kaduna South.

It boasts among other things a dozen bedrooms, a special chalet, five-a-side football pitch as well as a swimming pool.

Family, friends and well-wishers graced the traditional house warming over the holidays.

Simon is currently on loan at French club, Nantes from Levante of Spain.

He has scored two goals in 17 league appearances for the club.

