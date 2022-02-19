Moses Simon shines, Neymar misses penalty as Nantes stun PSG

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon was in action for Nantes in their stunning 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 on Saturday night.

Nantes put up an outstanding performance at home and were three goals up at halftime, with goals in the 4th, 16th and 45+6th minutes.

The visitors returned with a better pace cum ambition in the second half as Neymar pulled a goal back with a shot following a pass from Lionel Messi.

But PSG soon missed a chance to make the game competitive again when Neymar missed a penalty in the 59th minute after Kylian Mbappe was brought down in the box.

PSG are already 13 points clear at the top of the league, and so the defeat at Nantes may not have caused any change in the title race.

The win however takes Nantes to fifth on the table, three points adrift fourth-placed Racing Strasbourg and eight points behind second-placed Marseille.

