UCL: Man City score five at Sporting; Messi penalty saved, Mbappe scores in PSG win

English Premier League champions Manchester City scored five goals at Portuguese side Sporting in their Champions League last 16 first leg clash.

The Pep Guardiola effectively sealed their progress to the quarterfinals of the competition with the demolition of their hosts.

Goals by Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and a brace by Bernardo Silva helped the last year’s finalists pick the comfortable victory.

The result equals the biggest winning margin in an away match in the Champions League knockout phase and gives City their joint biggest European away victory.

Sporting will travel to Manchester for the formality of the second leg on Wednesday, 16 March.

In another Champions League last 16 clash, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris to take a first-leg lead in the tie.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant winner in injury time to hand the hosts the victory, following an assist from substitute Neymar.

Star forward, Lionel Messi had earlier missed a chance to put the Parisians ahead when his penalty was saved in the 62nd minute.

Both teams will meet again in Madrid on Wednesday, 9 March for the second leg, with the French champions hoping to get the result they need to keep alive their hopes of winning a historic Champions League title.

