ISWAP release photos, ID cards of abducted soldiers, Yobe protocol officers
Terrorists of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have released photographs and identification cards of two soldiers and two Yobe state Liaison officers who were abducted along the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway on Saturday, July 24.
Two of the ID cards bore the names of Mai Lalle and Mustapha Auwal, with the designations as ‘Yobe State Liaison Officer’, while one belongs to a soldier, Lance Corporal Oyediran Adedotun, of the Nigerian Army.
The victims were reportedly abducted by the insurgents as they were travelling to Maiduguri and Kano respectively.
The Borno State Police spokesman, SP Edet Okon, who confirmed the development to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said though the pictures of the victims have been released, no contact has been made with the families.
Edet added that the police is working with Nigerian and other security agencies to secure the release of the victims.
