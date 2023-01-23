Iwobi to work under new manager as Everton sack Lampard

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi will have to work under a new manager after Frank Lampard has been shown the door by Everton.

The sack follows Everton’s defeat to West Ham in the Premier League at the weekend.

The 2-0 loss was the Toffees’ ninth loss in 12 Premier League games.

Lampard, who had managed Chelsea before now, has stayed at Goodison Park for less than a year, and his reign had not been blissful.

Everton are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, only above Southampton on goal difference.

44-year-old Lampard replaced Rafael Benitez in January 2022 with the team 16th in the table and helped Everton avoid relegation last season.

As it stands, Everton are looking for their sixth permanent manager in five years after managing only three wins all season.

