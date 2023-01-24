Troost-Ekong bids goodbye to Watford ahead of Salernitana transfer

William Troost-Ekong, a defender from the Super Eagles, has said goodbye to Watford ahead of joining Salernitana in Serie A.

This week, Troost-Ekong will go to Salernitana after the small club reached an agreement with the Hornets for his transfer.

The 29-year-old played for the London club for three years, making 64 league appearances while scoring twice.

On Monday night, the vice-captain of the Super Eagles wrote an emotional farewell to his former teammates, coaches, and fans on social media.

“The moment has come for me to move on from @WatfordFC after 3 special seasons shared with everyone involved. From everyone at the restaurant, security workers, volunteers at the stadium to the medical & office staff and all the rest you have made my time what it was,” Troost-Ekong wrote on his Twitter handle.

“The coaches and most of all my teammates, I can only say thank you!!!

“The Pozzo family for believing in me and the important 5 years of my career at both clubs with the highlight the promotion and a chance to achieve my boyhood dream of playing in the Premier League.

“To all the fans thank you for your support, it has been special going from watching as a boy to stepping on the pitch as a player. As now a fan again I wish for promotion just as much as all of you and will be back watching from the stands in the future.”

The centre-back is returning to Italy after his previous stint with Udinese.

He was at Udinese for two years before joining Wafford in 2020.

