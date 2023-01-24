Ex-Portugal boss Santos takes over as Poland coach

Fernando Santos, a former handler for Portugal, has been named the new head coach of Poland.

68-year-old Santos managed Portugal to victories at Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League before stepping down following their quarterfinal defeat against Morocco in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Commenting on his appointment, Santos said:”It is an honour to continue my work as a trainer here.”

Read Also: Martinez takes over as Portugal coach after Santos exit

Cezary Kulesza, head of the Polish Football Federation, said: “we have chosen the best” and “the choice was difficult”.

He also tasked Santos with qualifying for the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Greece was coached by Santos from 2010 to 2014, and during that time, he took the team to both the Euros and the World Cup, where they lost in the quarterfinals and round of 16 respectively.

