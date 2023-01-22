Sports
Explainer: Why Juventus Bagged 15-point deduction in Serie A
The Italian giants, Juventus have suffered a heavy blow of 15 points deduction from their accumulated points in this season’s Serie A standing.
With 20 games left to wrap up the campaign, the Bianconeri were third in Serie A with 37 points, however, the 15 points deduction have thrown Juventus into 10th place, totally outside the domain of qualifying for any European competition.
The Italian Football Federation announced this punishment in a statement released on Friday.
That was not all. The court also imposed bans from holding office in Italian soccer on 11 past and present Juventus directors.
“The Federal Court of Appeal presided over by Mario Luigi Torsello has partially accepted the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office… sanctioning Juventus with 15 penalty points to be served in the current football season and with a series of inhibitions for 11 Juventus executives (30 months for [Fabio] Paratici, 24 months for [Andrea] Agnelli and [Maurizio] Arrivabene, 16 months for [Federico] Cherubini, eight months for [Pavel] Nedved, [Paolo] Garimberti, [Enrico] Vellano, [Assia] Venier, [Caitlin] Hughes, [Daniela] Marilungo and [Francesco] Roncaglio)”, the statement reads.
The Turin-based club said however that it would appeal against the decision of the court once the reasons for the ruling were published.
“We consider this to be a blatant injustice also for millions of fans, which we trust will soon be remedied in the next court,” lawyers for the club said in a statement.
READ ALSO: Juventus drop to 11 in Serie A as club docked 15 points
Why Juventus Bagged 15 Points Deduction
Juventus was found guilty of inflating transfer values and lying to financial officials in a bid to store money for the club.
The Serie A giants were alleged to have falsely inflated the value of players
in an attempt to save the club millions in player salaries and transfer budgets.
The alleged financial irregularities and false accounting also extends to irregular players swapping of the club, including the player swap deal with Barcelona that sent Arthur Melo to Juventus and Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona. In total, 62 transfers were inspected, of which 42 involved Juventus, according to multiple reports.
The club was also faced with massive resignation of the board members,
including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved, resigned from their posts in November after authorities raised suspicions of a number of financial violations, including wage reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic and unusual transfer deals in which player values were inflated.
Juventus have denied wrongdoing and said their accounting was in line with industry standards.
The club stated that they are looking forward to carefully reading the written reasons for the ruling.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...