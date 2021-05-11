Iyabo Ojo insists alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, must face justice | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has vowed not to back down from Baba Ijesha’s child molestation case until justice prevails.

In a video that she shared via her Instagram page on Monday, May 10, 2021, the actress slammed Nigerians who have been tackling her for crying more than the bereaved in the child molestation case.

”I use to think the government was the problem in this country, but I have to understand that we are our own problem. The way we are wired, the way we reason, the way we think, it is always all about us,” she said.

Read also: Iyabo Ojo vows to resist Baba Ijesha’s bail

“Oh, she is not your child so why are you so pained about it. That is the same problem we have in Nigeria. We are the problem in Nigeria. The day we begin to take up issues that do not concern us and treat them like our own problem, Nigeria will begin to get better.”

“So my brothers and sisters, I am that woman who would stand for that girl till the end. I am not backing down. Justice will be served. Thank you.”

By Adekunle Fajana

