 Iyabo Ojo insists alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, must face justice | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Entertainment

Iyabo Ojo insists alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, must face justice

Published

1 min ago

on

Iyabo Ojo insists alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, must face justice

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has vowed not to back down from Baba Ijesha’s child molestation case until justice prevails.

In a video that she shared via her Instagram page on Monday, May 10, 2021, the actress slammed Nigerians who have been tackling her for crying more than the bereaved in the child molestation case.

”I use to think the government was the problem in this country, but I have to understand that we are our own problem. The way we are wired, the way we reason, the way we think, it is always all about us,” she said.

Read also: Iyabo Ojo vows to resist Baba Ijesha’s bail

“Oh, she is not your child so why are you so pained about it. That is the same problem we have in Nigeria. We are the problem in Nigeria. The day we begin to take up issues that do not concern us and treat them like our own problem, Nigeria will begin to get better.”

“So my brothers and sisters, I am that woman who would stand for that girl till the end. I am not backing down. Justice will be served. Thank you.”

Watch the video below.

By Adekunle Fajana

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports12 hours ago

Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Sports13 hours ago

Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Sports1 day ago

Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Sports2 days ago

Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga

Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Sports2 days ago

Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan

Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...

Latest Tech News

Tech23 hours ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech4 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech5 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech6 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech6 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...