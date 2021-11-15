Entertainment
Jamaican singer Sean Kingston allegedly assaults music director
Jamaican musician, Sean Kingston, has been invited by police in the United States after he allegedly assaulted a music director in his home a few days ago.
The director, who works under the handle GXDLIKE, said he had been living at Kingston’s Los Angeles home for about three months when he assaulted him.
He claimed that the singer summoned him from the downstairs area of the home at about 2:00 a.m. on November 5 and asked him to film something for him but he declined due to a problem with his phone.
READ ALSO: 13-year-old Kenyan singer, Nigerian, eight others nominated for AFRIMA
The director alleged that Kingston got angry and punched him in the face, dragged him into the hallway and pulled out a gun before telling him to pack out of the building.
Security sources confirmed that GXDLIKE has filed a report with the LAPD over the incident.
The director claimed the alleged attack left him with cuts on his face, but suffered no major injuries.
But the singer’s representative has dismissed the allegation as false
