Jamaican singer Sean Kingston allegedly assaults music director

Jamaican musician, Sean Kingston, has been invited by police in the United States after he allegedly assaulted a music director in his home a few days ago.

The director, who works under the handle GXDLIKE, said he had been living at Kingston’s Los Angeles home for about three months when he assaulted him.

He claimed that the singer summoned him from the downstairs area of the home at about 2:00 a.m. on November 5 and asked him to film something for him but he declined due to a problem with his phone.

READ ALSO: 13-year-old Kenyan singer, Nigerian, eight others nominated for AFRIMA

The director alleged that Kingston got angry and punched him in the face, dragged him into the hallway and pulled out a gun before telling him to pack out of the building.

Security sources confirmed that GXDLIKE has filed a report with the LAPD over the incident.

The director claimed the alleged attack left him with cuts on his face, but suffered no major injuries.

But the singer’s representative has dismissed the allegation as false

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now