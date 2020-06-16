JAMB announces cut-off marks for 2020 admission into varsities, others

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday announced the cut-off marks for admission into higher institutions in the country.

The JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at the end of the 20th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, said the meeting had approved 160 and above as the national minimum benchmark for admission into public universities this year.

He said 140 had been approved as minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score for admission into private universities.

120 was approved as the cut-off mark for public polytechnic, while 100 was recommended for Colleges of Education, innovative enterprises, and institutes.

The JAMB Registrar urged heads of tertiary institutions not to increase admission screening charges above N2000.

Oloyede said only 1,157,977 candidates with the required five credits English Language and Mathematics sat for the 2019 UTME.

He said: “Out of 1,157,977 candidates who sat for UTME in 2019, about 612,557 were admitted.”

He added that candidates waiting for their results would only be considered when they are uploaded on the JAMB website.

