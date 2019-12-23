JAMB announces schedule for 2020 UTME

The 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination has been scheduled to hold between March 14 and April 4, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said on Monday.

According to the Registrar of the examination body, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Abuja, where he met with Commissioners for Education from the 36 states, an optional mock examination for candidates will take place on February 18, 2020.

Oloyede also added that registration for the UTME would start on January 13 and end on February 17.

